Lin-Manuel Miranda coming to Tilles Center

Lin-Manuel Miranda has conquered Broadway and now he's ready to take on Brookville.

The Tony Award-winning creator of "In the Heights" and the phenomenon known as "Hamilton" is coming to LIU Post's Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville Sept. 27 for a special event called "Lin-Manuel Miranda + Friends," the theater announced Wednesday. The evening will include a moderated conversation with the actor-singer-songwriter about his career, artistic process and the causes that he supports. Also on the bill will be performances from the Miranda songbook by Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez, who played Elphaba in "Wicked" and Angelica Schuyler in "Hamilton," and Javier Muñoz, who starred in the title role in "Hamilton."

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Miranda Family Fund, an organization created by the performer and his father, Luis Miranda, to provide opportunities for artists of color. Tickets ($65-$300) went on sale to Tilles Center members Wednesday; sales to the public begin Friday. To purchase, call 516-299-3100 or visit tillescenter.org.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda is undeniably one of the most important voices of our time, as both an artist and an activist,” said Tilles Center executive and artistic director Tom Dunn in a statement. “At Tilles Center, we strive to entertain and enrich our community through arts performance, education, and advocacy. To host Lin-Manuel, Mandy Gonzalez, and Javier Muñoz not just in performance but also to raise awareness of opportunities for BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] artists squarely aligns with our enduring mission.”

Miranda, the recipient of four Tony Awards as well as a Pulitzer Prize for "Hamilton," also wrote the music and lyrics for Broadway's "Bring It On: The Musical" and created and produced "Freestyle Love Supreme," a freewheeling show blending hip-hop, comedy and improv. His film and TV credits include "Mary Poppins Returns," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Fosse/Verdon," "In the Heights" and "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."