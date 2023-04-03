Neil Patrick Harris joins 'Peter Pan Goes Wrong'

Neil Patrick Harris is about to set forth for Neverland.

The Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actor will appear in the new Broadway farce "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" from April 11 to 30 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Producers announced Monday that Harris will appear as a "special guest star" in the latest show from Mischief, the troupe that presented "The Play That Goes Wrong." Harris will appear as Francis, a member of the "Cornley Drama Society," which is attempting to put on "Peter Pan." As you can guess from the title, everything that can possibly go wrong most certainly will.

Harris will not appear April 21 and on April 22's matinee. He is slated to be the first in a string of special guest actors. "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" is still in previews and officially opens April 19, running through July 9.

Harris, best known for TV's "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "How I Met Your Mother," is also a Broadway veteran. His most notable roles were the Master of Ceremonies in "Cabaret" (2003) and Hedwig in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," for which he won a Tony Award in 2014.