'New York, New York' on Broadway to close on Sunday

Start spreadin' the news. If you know someone who had thought about seeing "New York, New York" on Broadway, tell them to hurry to the St. James Theatre: the musical inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese movie will play its final performance on Sunday.

The show opened in April to mostly tepid reviews despite featuring songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and choreography by director Susan Stroman. "New York, New York" did receive nine Tony Award nomination, but its only win was for scenic design. When the show wraps, it will have played 33 previews and 110 regular performances.

“We would like to thank the extraordinarily gifted and committed performers, who have been a dream to work with, alongside all of the friends — John Kander, [book writer] David Thompson, [co-writer] Sharon Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the sublime orchestra, the unwaveringly dedicated creative, production and administrative teams, the backstage staff and technicians, all of whom were led by the visionary Susan Stroman," said producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy in a statement.

"New York, New York" is set in post-World War II Manhattan and follows a number of young hopefuls striving to make it big in show business. Much of the story focuses on the rocky romance between aspiring singer Francine Evans (played by Anna Uzele) and disillusioned musician Jimmy Doyle (Tony nominee Colton Ryan).