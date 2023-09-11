Rachel McAdams to make Broadway debut in 'Mary Jane'

Last month it was announced that a new musical based on the 2004 film "The Notebook" would open on Broadway in March. On Monday came the news that the movie's leading lady, Rachel McAdams, will also be coming to Broadway next spring, but in a different show.

McAdams will star in the premiere of "Mary Jane," a drama by Amy Herzog, who also penned the recent Broadway adaptation of "A Doll's House" that starred Jessica Chastain. The show is set to begin previews April 2 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre; the opening date has yet to be revealed.

The play will mark the Broadway debut for McAdams, who is primarily known for her screen work including the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls," in which she scored a hit as nasty Regina George, the ringleader of the title group.

In "Mary Jane," McAdams will play a single mother who copes with some difficult family issues thanks to the support and wisdom of new friends. Anne Kauffman, who helmed the recent revival of "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window," will direct the show. Additional casting will be announced later.