'Shrek The Musical' coming to DVD, plus more theater buzz

WHAT "Shrek: The Musical"

THE DEAL "Shrek," which played Broadway a few years ago and failed to make much of an impact, was filmed for commercial release before it closed in 2010. The video recording, which features original cast members Sutton Foster, Brian d'Arcy James and Christopher Sieber, will be released on DVD and Blu-ray Oct. 15.

WHAT "Let It Be"



THE DEAL The Beatles tribute show will close Sunday because of sagging ticket sales. It was originally expected to run at the St. James Theatre through the end of the year. The show's producers are still hoping to rake in the bucks by taking the show on tour. The new musical "Bullets Over Broadway," based on the 1994 Woody Allen film, will open at the St. James in the spring.



WHAT "Motown: The Musical"

THE DEAL Producers of the Broadway hit will hold an open casting call Sept. 13 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to find African-American performers for the show's Broadway cast as well as for its forthcoming national tour. For more info, visit motownthemusical.com.



WHAT "Dames at Sea"

THE DEAL This salute to the Depression-era movie musicals of Busby Berkeley that became an unlikely Off-Broadway hit in the 1960s is slated to make its Broadway premiere next year in a new production directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner ("42nd Street"). It's the first time the show will be done in New York with a full orchestra.