Tony-nominated Shucked' to end Broadway run

"Shucked," the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that is up to its ears in jokes about corn, will play its final performance at the Nederlander Theatre on Jan. 14 producers announced Friday.

The musical about a farmgirl named Maizy who has to save her town in Cobb County when its main crop, corn, begins to die off opened in April to enthusiastic reviews. Among the cast members are binary actor Alex Newell and Ashley D. Kelley of New Hyde Park who plays Storyteller No. 1. When the show closes, it will have played 28 previews and 327 regular performances.

"Shucked" earned nine Tony nominations, including best musical, but its sole win was for Newell in best featured role in a musical category.

Once the show ends, a North American tour is set to launch next fall, and international productions are planned at the Cameron Mackintosh Theater on London’s West End in the winter of 2025, and in Sydney, Australia in the spring of 2026

.