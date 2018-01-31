Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio among LIers performing in ‘Celebrity Autobiography’

Celebrity autobiographies aren’t necessarily funny. Until, that is, they get into the hands of a show called, wait for it, “Celebrity Autobiography,” a Drama Desk-winning comedy show in which other celebrities read from the books, putting their own unique spin on the material.

Coming up, some names with Long Island ties join the fun. Soap star Susan Lucci of Garden City, Huntington-born actor Ralph Macchio, TV personality John Fugelsang, raised in Setauket, and “Saturday Night Live” writer Alan Zweibel, who grew up in Wantagh and Woodmere, are set for upcoming shows. At the Triad in Manhattan, Lucci and Zweibel perform March 5 and Macchio and Fugelsang on March 10. At Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington on March 9, Macchio and Zweibel are scheduled. At various performances, they’ll be joined by, among others, Josh Lucas, who’s currently in “The Parisian Woman,” Janeane Garofalo and Cady Huffman.

Among the books in the show’s crosshairs are those by J.Lo, Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey and Elvis Presley. When the show played the Hamptons a few years back, Lucci, along with Christie Brinkley and Debbie Harry, had some fun with “Kardashian Konfidential.”

For ticket and specific casting information, go to celebrityautobiography.com or landmarkonmainstreet.org.