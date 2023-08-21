'The Outsiders' coming to Broadway next spring

"The Outsiders," the popular coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton that was adapted into a 1983 movie by Francis Ford Coppola, is about to become a Broadway musical.

The show, which will feature a book by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, is set to begin previews March 16 before its official opening April 11 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, producers announced Monday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at telecharge.com. (Group sales will begin Sept. 18.)

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Hinton was only 18 when his book came out in 1967. "The Outsiders" is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and deals with the conflicts of two rival gangs — the working class Greasers and the upper-crust "Socs." The film, which has developed a cult following, starred a who's who of up-and-coming talent including Matt Dillion, Emilion Estevez, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Diane Lane, C. Thomas Howell and Dix HIlls-raised Ralph Macchio, who woulf achieve stardom with "The Karate Kid" one year later.

It was announced earlier this month that Angelina Jolie was on board as a producer of the musical.