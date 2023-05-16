'The Prom' to kick off Theatre Three's new season

Murder, mayhem, mistletoe and Max Bialystock are among the offerings on the bill at Theatre Three for its upcoming season.

The Port Jefferson theater announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season, which will kick off from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21 with "The Prom," about a group of actors aiding an Indiana teen who wants to take her girlfriend to the high school dance. " 'The Prom' is such a beautiful show — a truly joyous musical with a powerful message," says executive artistic director Jeffrey Sanzel.

Up next will be the holiday perennial "A Christmas Carol" (Nov. 11-Dec. 30), which will again star Sanzel as that Dickens of a miser Ebenezer Scrooge.

Next on deck will be "The Gin Game" (Jan. 13-Feb. 3), a two-person play about a pair of nursing home residents who start out playing a nice friendly game of gin rummy that quickly turns into a nasty blood match.

Speaking of blood, there will be quite a bit when the knives come out in the Agatha Christie thriller "Murder on the Orient Express" (April 6 to May 4). It follows "tick, tick … BOOM!," the musical by Adelphi University graduate Jonathan Larson about the personal and professional struggles of a budding New York City composer, which runs from Feb. 17 to March 16.

Rounding out the season will be the Mel Brooks crowd pleaser "The Producers" (May 18-June 22), about two men who concoct a plan to make a fortune by producing a flop Broadway musical.

For more information on the shows and to purchase tickets, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.