Walt 'Clyde' Frazier coming to headline Argyle Theatre event

The Argyle Theatre is typically host to shows spotlighting the fancy footwork of dancers, but on July 18, the Babylon stage will salute to the fancy footwork of a basketball legend.

In a radical departure for the venue, two-time NBA champ Walt "Clyde" Frazier, 78, will be on hand as part of an evening to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Knicks' 1972-1973 championship season. The event will consist of a moderated discussion with Frazier in which he'll talk about his career, his friendship with his late teammate Willis Reed and more. A Q&A with the audience will follow.



“As a lifelong Knicks fan, who experienced the Knicks championship seasons firsthand, I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to ‘Clyde’ to the Argyle Theatre," said Mark Perlman, one of the Argyle's owners. "He is not only an icon in the realms of sports, fashion, business and broadcasting, but also a source of inspiration for countless individuals."

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at argyletheatre.com. There are also a limited number of $100 VIP tickets available, which include an autographed photo and a meet-and-greet with Frazier after the show.