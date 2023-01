Nice, big, plumpy start for "24: Live Another Day" last night.

If Fox was concerned that Baueristas would return in force to check out their hero, fears were allayed Tuesday morning -- 8 million total viewers, and a projected 15 million over the next few days. Plus solid wins in males demos across two hours.

We could go on (and will) Fox indicated the "live plus three" viewership rating could go all the way to 20 million. "24" is a hit yet again.