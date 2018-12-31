Abby Lee Miller says she's returning to TV's 'Dance Moms'

After angrily quitting her show last year, serving time in prison and battling cancer, Abby Lee Miller says she is returning to her reality-TV series "Dance Moms."

"OMG! Can you believe I'm going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms!" Miller, 53, wrote on Instagram Friday. "Yes, it's official! We begin the end of Jan!"

Lifetime's "Dance Moms," about the Abby Lee Dance Company, has aired seven seasons through Oct. 31, 2017. After Miller quit the show that March in a dispute with the network and the production company, Collins Avenue, Lifetime replaced her with two-time "Dancing With the Stars" champion Cheryl Burke for the last handful of that season's episodes.

Lifetime has not commented on or confirmed Miller's announcement.

Miller in November had teased a return, posting an Instagram photo of herself smiling while sitting in a wheelchair at one of the Abby Lee Dance Company studios, surrounded by wires and a video monitor. "Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind. Comment if you can guess what we're shooting today?" she wrote.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In May 2017, she was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for crimes including bankruptcy fraud. Miller was released to a halfway house this past March to complete her term, and released on May 25. In April, however, she was diagnosed with the cancer non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and began chemotherapy treatments. She posted on Instagram on Oct. 23 that she was "back in for my next to last round of Chemo! Hallelujah! 9 down 1 to go!"