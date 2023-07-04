Al Roker of 'Today' show is a grandfather

“Today” co-anchor and weather forecaster Al Roker and his wife, ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, have welcomed their first grandchild.

“Our own Al Roker has become a grandfather,” announced Craig Melvin, 44, on NBC’s “Today” Tuesday morning. “His daughter Courtney and her husband Wes welcomed a baby girl yesterday. The baby’s name is Sky Clara Laga.” He added, “Al says everyone’s doing well, family couldn’t be happier.”

The Queens-born Roker, 68, has not otherwise commented publicly.

Culinary professional Courtney Laga, married to actor and Full Circle Theatre Collective co-founder Wesley Laga, was adopted as an infant by Roker and his previous wife, Alice Bell, in 1987.

On Monday, Courtney Laga wrote on Instagram Stories, were posts cycle out after 24 hours, “Today is a good day to appreciate all the blessings in your life.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Roberts, 62, without addressing the birth directly, the same day posted an Instagram photo of herself and Roker in a car, both smiling. “Monday mood. #family,” she wrote.