After floating the idea of a reality TV show during a podcast interview last year, Massapequa-raised Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin says he and his large family are taking the plunge in a series set to premiere on TLC in 2025.

In a video released simultaneously Tuesday on the Instagram accounts of TLC, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, the couple kibitz on a couch. “Stand up straight,” Hilaria, 40, chides her husband. “Because otherwise I’m going to look like I’m taller than you … .”

They start a take: “Hi, I’m Alec Baldwin.” “And I’m Hilaria Baldwin, and we have an annun — wait a second. I’m sorry,” she says, having flubbed a word. In a new take, she says: “Hi, I’m Hilaria Baldwin.” “And I’m Alec Baldwin.” “And,” says Hilaria, “we have an announcement to make.”

Alec, 66, does a comical double-take at the evident thought of more children in their already seven-strong brood. “Good God, no,” he says. “No, definitely not,” Hilaria assures him. “We're done having kids."

Following shots of the children — daughters Carmen, 10, Marilu, 3, and Ilaria Catalina, 20 months, and sons Rafael, who turns 9 on June 17, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, and Eduardo, 3 — cavorting around the home, Hilaria tells her husband, “This is about our show.”

“We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec tells the camera. “Home is the place we love to be most.” (The Baldwins live in Amagansett and Manhattan.)

The family of nine gathers noisily on a white couch, with the parents trying different ways of saying, “We are the Baldwins” and comically attempting to have their kids say it. They all eventually do.

“And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec caps the clip. “God help you all!”

Alec Baldwin is set to go on trial next month on a charge of involuntary manslaughter following the October 2021 accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust” when a live round discharged from a prop gun that producer-star Baldwin was handling upon assurances it was safe.