Alec Baldwin sets record as "Saturday Night Live" opens

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 37th season with a disputed hosting record and a defense of the new controversial Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor.

Alec Baldwin, hosting for the 16th time, staked his claim to the hosting record Saturday night. His friend Steve Martin, who formerly tied for the record with Baldwin, made sure Baldwin's accomplishment was legitimate by conducting a drug test, overseen by alleged expert Seth Rogen.

Baldwin also responded to protests of the new Ben & Jerry's flavor, Schweddy Balls, named after a late '90s sketch featuring Baldwin. In his monologue, Baldwin said there was a new flavor being released for the flavor's critics: "Go Fudge Yourself." A group of mothers, One Million Moms, has threatened to boycott the ice cream maker.

Baldwin didn't use the opportunity to criticize Fox, which pulled a joke of his at last Sunday's Emmy Awards. His taped segment made light of the hacking scandal in Britain involving the new-defunct News of the World tabloid. Both Fox, which broadcast the awards, and News of the World are owned by News Corp.

Instead, Baldwin, a famed Democrat, played Texas governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry. He also performed as Tony Bennett and Al Pacino, as if he were auditioning for "Top Gun."

Musical guest Radiohead performed.