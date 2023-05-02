Alanis Morissette, Ed Sheeran to be 'American Idol' guest judges

While "American Idol" judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie hop over to the U.K. to perform at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, fellow music stars Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will fill in for them alongside regular judge Luke Bryan on Sunday's live edition of the singing competition.

This season's eight finalists will perform songs by seven-time Grammy Award winner Morissette and team up with each other on duets of Sheeran songs. Additionally, Morissette will sing and four-time Grammy winner Sheeran will perform his new single, "Eyes Closed."

In an "American Idol" Facebook video, Morissette, 48, told the singers, "I am so excited to be mentoring you, hearing your interpretations of my songs — I can't wait to hear them." Sheeran, 32, said, "I can't wait to guide you through this stage of the competition and career and, yeah, this is the first time that I've done this on 'American Idol.' I can't wait to take the iconic 'American Idol' stage. And, yeah, mostly I'm just looking forward to meeting all of you and talking through life and music. …"

Perry and Richie "will be checking into Idol LIVE from Windsor Castle," ABC said in a news release.