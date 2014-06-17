'American Idol' auditions coming to Nassau Coliseum

To all you "American Idol" hardcore fans, true believers, wannabe superstars, talents-waiting-to-be-discovered, and (most importantly) Long Island residents who know how to find their way to Nassau Memorial Veterans Coliseum, this news: The show will be holding auditions at the Coliseum on July 23.

Fox and "Idol" actually revealed the venue in early May, so consider this post either a reminder or a heads-up, if in fact this all does come as news. Go here for more details. For "Idol," this is a considerable change indeed, and for LI, a first. ("The X Factor" was here, as you may probably recall.)

"Idol" held auditions in New York City for the the first three seasons, and then switched to venues in New Jersey for seasons six through 12. (Separately, the show announced a "True Believer" contest Tuesday. in which someone can essentially nominate -- or encourage -- a contestant to audition. If that contestant then wins next year, the person who nominated the victor gets $50,000. Go here for entry forms.)