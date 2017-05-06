'American Idol' moves to ABC with Ryan Seacrest as likely host, reports say

ABC has reportedly landed a deal to air a revival of the hit singing competition show, “American Idol,” and will most likely bring Ryan Seacrest back as host.

According to Variety reports, Core Media Group and FreemantleMedia, the production companies behind the show, settled on a “framework for agreement” in order to bring “Idol” back to life.

While there is no confirmation on who will host the reboot, TMZ reported that sources involved in the deal want Ryan Seacrest to return. Seacrest, who had been with the show since its beginning, was just named Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on another ABC show, “Live!”

Variety reports that Kelly Clarkson could possibly return to the rebooted show. The singer who won the first season of the competition and rose to superstardom with hit songs such as “Since U Been Gone” and most recently “Piece by Piece.”

“American Idol” originally ran on the Fox network for 15 seasons, beginning in 2002. Between 2003 and 2004, it was the highest-rated show on television. In order to land the deal, ABC had to outbid Fox, which had made an aggressive push to bring the show back in recent weeks, reports Variety.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The reboot is said to begin airing sometime in March 2018.