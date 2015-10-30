'American Idol:' The very last one...the last promotion, that is

"American Idol" returns in January for the final season, but what would the final lap be without the final obligatory promotion -- that 45-second fastcut of aspirations, dreams, memories, emotions, hype, tears, hugs, and some love, too? Fox will air this promotion in Friday night's World Series game (Go Mets!), and it captures some of what I suspect a lot of contestants, judges, and viewers once felt, and may still.

Sure, our "Idol" obsession may be mostly over, but this is a good reminder of what that was all about: