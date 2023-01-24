Syosset's Sonia Sharma eliminated from 'The Bachelor' on night one

Long Islander Sonia Sharma, who was among the 30 women vying for the heart of Zach Shallcross on the premiere of "The Bachelor" season 27 on Monday, was among the nine women sent home at the episode's climactic Rose Ceremony, with a 10th woman eliminated earlier.

"I would not change my mind about joining the 'Bachelor' franchise," Sharma, 29, told Newsday on Tuesday. "I had an amazing time and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I met great friends and made some good connections. Zach was a good guy and I believe he genuinely is looking for love throughout this whole show. The producers and staff were amazing and I would gladly work with them again."

Raised in the Syosset / Jericho area and a graduate of Jericho Senior High School, Hofstra University and, for her master's degree in Policy and Management, New York University, she plans to continue her career in public health policy.

"I see myself moving to the South in the near future," she says, "and eventually finishing my law degree" after attending the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra for two years. "And getting a rescue puppy."