Betty White to host new NBC reality show

The unstoppable Betty White is taking on reality TV with a hidden-camera show that turns senior citizens into merry pranksters.

NBC has ordered 12 episodes of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers,” the working title for a series based on a hit Belgian program that has been produced in other European countries and South Korea.

“People have been telling me that I’m ‘off my rocker’ for years — now I can prove it,” White joked in a statement Thursday.

The reality show follows seven seniors who band together to play pranks on younger people, with White helping conspire to put one over on “the unsuspecting youth of America,” said NBC and Universal Media Studios executive Paul Telegdy.

White, 89, has a track record at NBC. She starred in the network’s sitcom “The Golden Girls” for seven seasons and won an Emmy last year as host of “Saturday Night Live.”

The actress also stars in the TV Land sitcom “Hot in Cleveland,” which has been renewed for a third season, and has a book, “If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t),” set for release in May.

The reality show’s format has been licensed for the United States by Kinetic Content, which will produce the series for NBC in consultation with the original Belgian producer, Tim van Aelst.

An air date for the series was not announced.