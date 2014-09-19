EntertainmentTV

Billy Crystal on 'Tonight Show' recalls Robin Williams

Billy Crystal, left, with Robin Williams prior to the New...

Billy Crystal, left, with Robin Williams prior to the New York Friars Club celebrity luncheon honoring Crystal in New York City on Sept. 18, 1992. Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

By Verne Gay

Billy Crystal -- who gave a reasonably perfect tribute to his friend Robin Wiliams during the 66th Annual Primetime Emmys telecast -- spoke Thursday to Jimmy Fallon during "The Tonight Show" about his own feelings during and before the speech.

Among them: "I was afraid I wasn't going to get through it ..." In this clip, he and Fallon share memories of a bus trip to Washington, and Williams' comment to him during a speech by a former presidential candidate. (It's all very funny, but some of the language here is a little blue -- a warning to those who might be offended.) Readers on mobile devices can find the clip here: http://www.hulu.com/watch/689092

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?