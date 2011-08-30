Bravo to air 'Hills' special

Bravo will air a special to address the suicide of the estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Taylor Armstrong.

After re-editing in the wake of Russell Armstrong's hanging, the cable TV network also announced that it plans to air the season premiere as scheduled on Monday.

Taylor Armstrong, 40, was not present alongside her five reality-show castmates at the taping of the special, which a source told the Los Angeles Times took place Monday. The newspaper said it was unclear if the special would air before or after the season premiere.

The 911 call made when Russell Armstrong's body was found hanged with an electrical cord on Aug. 15 became public Tuesday, with TMZ.com and later other media outlets posting the nearly seven-minute call by an unidentified friend.

The first of two funeral services for Armstrong, 47, was held Tuesday at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles, with housewives Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof-Nassif, Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer among the mourners.

Taylor Armstrong delivered a eulogy, according to the Los Angeles Times, which said no photos were allowed at the service and that Bravo did not shoot it. A second service will be held in Armstrong's hometown of Dallas in early September, said People magazine.