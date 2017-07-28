‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to air from Oyster Bay’s Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park

Jane Pauley will anchor this week’s “CBS Sunday Morning” (9 a.m. on CBS/2) from Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park in Oyster Bay, the network announced Friday.

The summer-themed edition of the long-running program will also include a Lee Cowan interview with talk-show host Dick Cavett at his Montauk home, Tick Hall (which he recently put on the market for $62 million).

The broadcast will also feature Conor Knighton’s look at the history and impact of summer Fridays in the workplace. Faith Sallie reports on visiting an amusement park. Mo Rocca examines the popularity of rosé wine, the classic lobster roll sandwich and frozen custard. Serena Altschul profiles a man who submits to insect attacks for research, and Jim Gaffigan looks at boating.