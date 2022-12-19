Cecily Strong posts emotional message about her 'SNL' farewell

The day after her final episode as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live," comedian Cecily Strong thanked fans for their support over the years.

"My heart is bursting. I have a lot of big huge life changing love to unpack, so this is what I can say tonight," Strong, 38, wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Ten and a half years ago I got my dream job. The first actual work day I tried to be very cool and make it look like I knew what i was doing and I was supposed to be there. I left that night around 11 after saying goodbye to everyone. I got stuck wandering around the building because none of the elevators went to the first floor and I was trying so hard to avoid having to go back upstairs to ask for help because I’d already said goodbye!!!"

Fellow "SNL" star Colin Jost helped her to the "secret night time elevator," she said. "It felt as impossible to leave that night as it does now. … I’m sorry I’ve been a little quiet about it publicly. I didn’t want the extra pressure on something already so emotional for me. And I’m so grateful I got to have these wonderful past six shows to help me ease into it and get to meet and laugh and probably overly hug" various castmates.