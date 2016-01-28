‘Celebrity Apprentice’ cast includes Boy George, Snooki, Laila Ali
NBC announced the cast of the next “Celebrity Apprentice” on Thursday — this will be the version in which Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over as host from Donald Trump (and the show moves from New York to Los Angeles).
The contenders are the usual oddball stew of semi-celebs, but the real news comes from the show’s stable of “advisers” — who include Warren E. Buffett, former Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba. And — nepotism alert — lawyer Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s nephew.
For the record, this year’s 16 contestants are:
Laila Ali, retired boxing champ and daughter of Muhammad Ali
Brooke Burke-Charvet, actress/host and CEO of ModernMom.com
Eric Dickerson, former NFL running back
Boy George, musician and coach of U.K.’s “The Voice”
Matt Iseman, co-host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior”
Carrie Keagan, former VH1 talk-show host
Carson Kressley, TV host and fashion expert
Lisa Leslie, Olympic medalist and WNBA star
Jon Lovitz, comedian and actor
Vince Neil, lead singer for Mötley Crüe
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “Jersey Shore” star
Kyle Richards, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star
Chael Sonnen, mixed martial arts
Porsha Williams, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star
Ricky Williams, ESPN analyst and former NFL player
Carnie Wilson, singer and former talk-show host
An airdate has not yet been announced.