‘Celebrity Apprentice’ cast includes Boy George, Snooki, Laila Ali

Arnold Schwarzenegger is replacing Donald Trump as host of "Celebrity...

Arnold Schwarzenegger is replacing Donald Trump as host of "Celebrity Apprentice," which will move from New York City to Los Angeles. Credit: AP, Invision / Casey Curry

By Andy Edelsteinandy.edelstein@newsday.com

NBC announced the cast of the next “Celebrity Apprentice” on Thursday — this will be the version in which Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over as host from Donald Trump (and the show moves from New York to Los Angeles).

The contenders are the usual oddball stew of semi-celebs, but the real news comes from the show’s stable of “advisers” — who include Warren E. Buffett, former Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba. And — nepotism alert — lawyer Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s nephew.

For the record, this year’s 16 contestants are:

Laila Ali, retired boxing champ and daughter of Muhammad Ali

Brooke Burke-Charvet, actress/host and CEO of ModernMom.com

Eric Dickerson, former NFL running back

Boy George, musician and coach of U.K.’s “The Voice”

Matt Iseman, co-host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior”

Carrie Keagan, former VH1 talk-show host

Carson Kressley, TV host and fashion expert

Lisa Leslie, Olympic medalist and WNBA star

Jon Lovitz, comedian and actor

Vince Neil, lead singer for Mötley Crüe

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “Jersey Shore” star

Kyle Richards, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star

Chael Sonnen, mixed martial arts

Porsha Williams, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star

Ricky Williams, ESPN analyst and former NFL player

Carnie Wilson, singer and former talk-show host

An airdate has not yet been announced.

