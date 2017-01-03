‘Celebrity Apprentice’ premieres to low ratings

EntertainmentTV

The premiere of NBC’s revamped “The Celebrity Apprentice” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t have much muscle in the ratings.

The show, with the “Terminator” star replacing president-elect Donald Trump, averaged only a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers according to preliminary figures released by Nielsen Media Research on Tuesday.

The show is down 35 percent from its Trump-hosted season premiere in 2015. By contrast, its competition in Monday’s 8-10 p.m. time slot, ABC’s “The Bachelor,” came in with a 2.1 in the demo and 6.56 million viewers.

