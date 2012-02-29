Charlie Sheen's 'Anger Management' starts in June

Charlie Sheen will be stirring up a new round of laughs when "Anger Management" arrives June 28, The Associated Press reports.

FX set the premiere date for Sheen's new sitcom, which returns him to weekly TV after his noisy exit last season from the CBS hit "Two and a Half Men."

Announced last summer, "Anger Management" is loosely based on the 2003 movie about a nontraditional therapist. Also premiering that night on FX is "Strangely Uplifting," a new late-night comedy series starring Russell Brand.