Christmas movies, TV specials from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ to ‘SNL Christmas’

Holiday mashup is heating up! Thanksgiving rings in the Christmas season, as TV turns on the tinsel before the turkey gets consumed. Many of the season’s most awaited perennials will hit the air before you know it. So look for your faves, set your DVRs, start watching. (And keep checking Newsday’s Saturday TV page for holiday viewing updates.)

A Charlie Brown Christmas. Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip kids are on the big screen now, too, but their first-ever animated appearance came in this 1965 TV special (Monday at 9 p.m., Dec. 24 at 9 p.m., ABC/7). Both airings are preceded by 8 p.m.’s hour retrospective “It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown.”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Singer-actor Burl Ives narrates ’60s stop-motion animation from seasonal studio Rankin-Bass (Tuesday at 8 p.m., CBS/2).

A Christmas Carol. Alastair Sim’s 1951 Scrooge portrait finds homes this year on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (tomorrow at 5 p.m., Monday at 7 a.m.) and FXM (Dec. 24 7 p.m.-3 a.m., Dec. 25 1:30 p.m.-3 a.m.).

It’s a Wonderful Life. James Stewart’s 1946 life-without-me film drama gets its annual airings (Dec. 5/Dec. 24 at 8 p.m., NBC/4).

Miracle on 34th Street. Child star Natalie Wood scoffs at Santa Claus until Macy’s hires the “real” thing in 1947’s black-and-white original (Dec. 10 at 7 and 9:15 p.m., AMC).

A Christmas Story. Writer-narrator Jean Shepherd’s 1983 tribute to his ’40s Midwest childhood now gets a double marathon (Dec. 24-25, 7 p.m.-7 p.m., TNT; Dec. 24-25, 8 p.m.-8 p.m., TBS).

Muppet family fun. The puppets get Scrooge-y in “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (tomorrow night at 8, Lifetime). Later comes ’70s musical fave “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” (Dec. 12 at 12:15 p.m.), preceded by “The Bells of Fraggle Rock” (Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., ABC Family).

Seasonal sounds. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m., NBC/4); “CMA Country Christmas” (Dec. 3, 9-11 p.m., ABC/7); “Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood” (Dec. 10, 8 p.m., NBC); “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” (Dec. 17, 8 p.m., CW/11).