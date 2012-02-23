Contestant protest shuts 'Biggest Loser'

Production on the NBC reality show "The Biggest Loser" may have temporarily shut down after several contestants staged a walkout this week.

TMZ.com reported Wednesday that most of the contestants remaining on the 13th season of the weight-loss competition were threatening to quit after learning that producers were considering a new plot twist: inviting back previously eliminated contestants to compete for the $250,000 grand prize.

The current contestants, TMZ said, felt it was unfair that eliminated contestants would compete against them for a second shot at the money. They reportedly staged a protest by walking off the show in the middle of shooting an episode.

According to the website, production has been shut down for at least a week while show executives figure out how to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, during a launch party for the March issue of Men's Fitness, Bob Harper, one of the show's two trainers, said that he finds some of this season's contestants to be "bullies." Speaking to RadarOnline.com, which posted his comments Wednesday, he went on to say, "Emily [Joy], Cassandra [Sturos], Chism [Cornelison], I love them, they're really fantastic. Buddy [Shuh], Buddy's a really sweet guy. The rest of them, they're nasty!"

A spokeswoman for NBC had no comment. A spokesman for the producers did not respond to Newsday's request for comment.