Cory Monteith's mother, Ann McGregor, speaks about son to 'GMA'

Cory Monteith. The actor was best known for his role...

Cory Monteith. The actor was best known for his role as Finn Hudson on the Fox show "Glee." He died July 13 of a toxic combination of heroin and alcohol in hotel room in Vancouver, B.C. He was 31. Credit: Fox

By Verne Gay

Cory Monteith -- star of "Glee" who died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013 -- was memorialized by his mother during an interview on "Good Morning America" Thursday, although in point of fact this was not so much a memorial as a cautionary to other parents whose children are struggling with drug addiction.

It's certainly grim and sad, but his mother, Ann McGregor, has a message as well. It's up to viewers to determine how hopeful that message is.

