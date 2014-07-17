Cory Monteith's mother, Ann McGregor, speaks about son to 'GMA'

Cory Monteith -- star of "Glee" who died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013 -- was memorialized by his mother during an interview on "Good Morning America" Thursday, although in point of fact this was not so much a memorial as a cautionary to other parents whose children are struggling with drug addiction.

It's certainly grim and sad, but his mother, Ann McGregor, has a message as well. It's up to viewers to determine how hopeful that message is.