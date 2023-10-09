'The Crown's' final season to stream in two separate parts on Netflix

The sixth and final season of "The Crown" will be divided into two parts, with the first dropping Nov. 16 and the second on Dec. 14th, Netflix announced Monday.

Both parts, comprising four and six episodes, respectively, will cover the years 1997 through 2005. The first, however, will "depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana [Elizabeth Debicki] and Dodi Fayed [Khalid Abdalla] before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences." Diana and Fayed were killed in a Paris car crash on Aug. 31, 1997.

The two-part finale is unusual, but hardly unprecedented. Netflix has split seasons of other hits, like the fourth of "Stranger Things" and "You," as a way to reduce subscriber churn.

Describing the second part of this final season, Netflix said in a news release, "Prince William [Rufus Kampa] tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen [Imelda Staunton] reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles [Dominic West] and Camilla [Olivia Williams] and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William [now played by Ed McVey] and Kate [Meg Bellamy]." Prince Harry will be played by Fflyn Edwards, who had a role in Netflix's "Shadow and Bone."