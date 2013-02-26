'CSI''s Hill Harper moves to 'Covert Affairs'

Hill Harper, who played Dr. Sheldon Hawkes on "CSI: NY" for nine years, is moving on to USA's CIA drama, "Covert Affairs." Harper has signed on as a series regular for the fourth season of the show, which stars Piper Perabo, Christopher Gorham and Peter Gallagher.

Harper will play an ambitious CIA station chief based in Latin America. Intelligent, charismatic and a bit cocky, he ascended to a very high position at a relatively young age and is plotting his way into a bigger position back in Washington.

In his journey for greater power, he will try to make Annie (Perabo) and Auggie (Gorham) his allies, but his questionable actions will cause them to doubt his intentions.

The 16-episode fourth season of "Covert Affairs," which films in Toronto, will premiere this summer.

"CSI: NY" aired its Season 9 finale Friday on CBS. It's unclear if the show will return, but the other core cast members are onboard if it does.