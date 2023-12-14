Larry David's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to end after 12 seasons

Nearly a quarter-century after its launch, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will come to an end with a 12th and final season starting Feb. 4, HBO announced Thursday.

HBO offered no plot details but the final season cast was also announced, with the names (and characters) all familiar: Besides Larry David, those include Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman.

“Curb” was also ruled by a capricious whenever-I-feel-like-it spirit. David often delivered seasons sporadically or at his leisure. There was a six-year gap between the 8th and 9th seasons. (The 11th was in 2021). For that reason, there has almost always been speculation about whether David had run out of ideas, or plotlines. As if: The show, now a certified classic, actually got better season to season. (“Curb” launched Oct. 15, 2000, although an hourlong “Curb” “special” had aired a year earlier.)

And yes, David himself did supply a comment for this historic occasion: “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”