Reports: 'Dancing with the Stars' headed back to ABC

"Dancing with the Stars" appears to be heading back to ABC from its single-season home on one of the network's sister streaming services, Disney+. The trade magazine Variety said Tuesday it had a confirmed a report in New York magazine's website Vulture.com that the long-running celebrity dance competition was returning to ABC. Representatives for the network and for Disney+ did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The series, which premiered in 2005, ran for 30 seasons on ABC before moving to Disney+ for its 31st, which streamed last year from Sept. 19 to Nov. 21. "DWTS" in April 2022 was renewed through a 32nd season expected to premiere this year. In March, former "DWTS" ballroom pro Julianne Hough announced she was succeeding Tyra Banks as co-host, with Alfonso Ribeiro.