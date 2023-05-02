EntertainmentTV

Reports: 'Dancing with the Stars' headed back to ABC

Julianne Hough attends the Pamella Roland fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week.

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

"Dancing with the Stars" appears to be heading back to ABC from its single-season home on one of the network's sister streaming services, Disney+.  The trade magazine Variety said Tuesday it had a confirmed a report in New York magazine's website Vulture.com that the long-running celebrity dance competition was returning to ABC. Representatives for the network and for Disney+ did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The series, which premiered in 2005, ran for 30 seasons on ABC before moving to Disney+ for its 31st, which streamed last year from Sept. 19 to Nov. 21. "DWTS" in April 2022 was renewed through a 32nd season expected to premiere this year. In March, former "DWTS" ballroom pro Julianne Hough announced she was succeeding Tyra Banks as co-host, with Alfonso Ribeiro.

