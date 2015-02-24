'Dancing with the Stars' casts Suzanne Somers, Michael Sam, Patti LaBelle, Rumer Willis, more

ABC on Tuesday morning announced the 10th anniversary — and 20th season — cast of "Dancing with the Stars," returning March 16.

But that wouldn't be the biggest news — that would be this: Derek Hough will be back. There have been multiple "reports" for months that he was taking the 10th off — which was hard to believe in that Hough in many ways is "DWTS," and a bigger star than almost all of the usual "stars" who come through here.

Meanwhile, here's the "star" list, which incorporates the first couple of lines of ABC's pre-written descriptions.

NOAH GALLOWAY: The Birmingham, Alabama, native was assigned to the 1st of the 502nd Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, during Operation Iraqi Freedom. On Dec. 19, 2005, just three months into his second tour of duty, the sergeant lost his left arm above the elbow and left leg above the knee in an improvised explosive device attack.

ROBERT HERJAVEC: He is recognized as the "nice" Shark on ABC's Emmy Award-winning hit show "Shark Tank."

PATTI LABELLE: Beautiful simply does not describe this incomparable singer. Through the years, the songbird's name has become synonymous with grace, style and class.

NASTIA LIUKIN: Grace and beauty in the sport of gymnastics led to her crowning achievement as Olympic all-around gold medalist at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

RIKER LYNCH: He is an actor/musician/songwriter who hails from Littleton, Colorado. He has been singing and performing since the age of 3 and was originally cast in Hollywood as Jeff Sterling, one of the members of the Warblers, the a cappella group featured on "Glee."

CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY: She is the 21-year-old model-actress who is the centerpiece of the highly buzzed about Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl ad.

REDFOO: The man beneath the famous fro is more than just a charismatic character on the airwaves — he is a formidable entertainment force, performer, producer, actor, host, judge, innovator and fashionista who is also known as one half of dance music duo LMFAO.

MICHAEL SAM: He was raised in Hitchcock, Texas, and attended the University of Missouri on a football scholarship. The star college football player made history last year when he announced he is gay ahead of the NFL draft, making him the first openly LGBT player to be drafted in any major American sport.

WILLOW SHIELDS: She is most notably recognized for her role as Primrose Everdeen in the “The Hunger Games” franchise.

SUZANNE SOMERS: The star of the hit TV series "Three's Company" and "Step by Step" is also a trusted health advocate and successful entrepreneur.

RUMER WILLIS: She began her acting career as a child starring with her mother, Demi Moore, in the movies "Striptease" and "Now and Then."

• Noah Galloway partnered with Sharna Burgess

• Robert Herjavec partnered with Kym Johnson

• Patti LaBelle partnered with Artem Chigvintsev

• Nastia Liukin partnered with Derek Hough

• Riker Lynch partnered with Allison Holker

• Charlotte McKinney partnered with Keo Motsepe

• Redfoo partnered with Emma Slater

• Michael Sam partnered with Peta Murgatroyd

• Willow Shields partnered with Mark Ballas

• Suzanne Somers partnered with Tony Dovolani

• Rumer Willis partnered with Valentin Chmerkovskiy