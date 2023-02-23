Debbie Gibson revealed as 'Night Owl' on 'The Masked Singer'

Who was singing ABBA's "Fernando" dressed as the character Night Owl on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night? As host Nick Cannon breathlessly put it at the reveal, "singer-songwriter, Broadway superstar Debbie Gibson!"

On Instagram afterward, the Merrick-raised Gibson wrote in part, "As I was eating pizza in Newark airport waiting to board my plane to Vegas, grieving on what was the one year anniversary of my beloved Mom’s passing, I never woulda guessed a 5 hour flight, a jaunt home to unpack and repack, a 5 hour drive, and one quick night’s sleep later I would be collaborating on my Night Owl character with the team at @maskedsingerfox and learning Fernando! … Asked to step in on a moment’s notice was such a thrill and a wild adventure. I’m convinced [mom] Diane sent this fun show biz moment as validation that all we ever have to do in life is to 'show up!' ”

Long Island Music Hall of Famer Gibson, 52, whom the Guinness Book of World Records recognizes as the youngest female to produce, write and perform a Billboard No. 1 single, with “Foolish Beat,” at age 17, has starred in Broadway musicals including "Les Misérables," "Grease" and "Cabaret."