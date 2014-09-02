'Downton Abbey' fifth season trailer

"Downton Abbey's" fifth season trailer arrived over the weekend, and under the heading "Better Late Than Never" ... well, better late than never. Here it is ... but forthwith, some teases within this tease: Someone feels a shaking in the ground he stands on ... if someone has something to say, say it ... someone's grandchild is about to be stolen forever ... that house has no secrets ... someone is a very naughty boy ... servants are human too, right?

The series starts later this month in the U.K., but in the U.S. on Jan. 4.