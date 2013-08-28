Dr. Luke not joining 'American Idol,' report says

Despite a widely reported claim by E! News that it had confirmed music producer-songwriter Dr. Luke as the newest "American Idol" judge, The Hollywood Reporter now says this isn't so.

The trade magazine says the producer behind many Katy Perry hits realized there could be a conflict between his contract with Sony Music and the fact that rival Universal Music holds the rights to "Idol" recordings.

Deadline.com on Saturday said Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, was finalizing a deal to join the Fox singing competition in January.

Fox declined to comment. A spokesman for Dr. Luke's manager did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Dr. Luke founded his Kemosabe Records label under Sony Music, with Sony having him under exclusive contract as a producer for five years. While nothing forbids him from serving as an "Idol" judge, doing so could be counterproductive in that he would be nurturing talent whose songs would be released through a rival company, The Hollywood Reporter said.