E!'s 'Fashion Police' to return in 2015; Friday special to celebrate Rivers

E! says the show will go on: "Fashion Police" will return in 2015. Meanwhile, the series Friday will celebrate the one woman who so commandingly dominated this show — and in the process wrote another chapter in a long career full of new chapters, left turns, right turns and any other metaphor you can think of that designates "reinvention." Yes, Joan Rivers reinvented often, and "Fashion Police" was just another successful effort at that.

E! also said the show will go on without Rivers, and that it will return with the Golden Globes, in 2015. (What will this be like without Joan Rivers? Guess E! and fans will find out.)

Here's the statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Joan Rivers and, for the last two weeks, have turned our attention to honoring her memory on all of our platforms. We have also thought long and hard about what Joan would have wanted as it pertains to the future of Fashion Police. We decided, with Melissa Rivers’ blessing, that Joan would have wanted the franchise to continue. Fashion Police will return in 2015 commencing with Golden Globes coverage on Monday, January 12."

Details on the Friday special:

Friday at 8, E! has a special 90-minute tribute — described here: "Joan’s daughter — and “Fashion Police” executive producer — Melissa Rivers, will join her on-screen “family” Kelly Osbourne, Giuliana Rancic and George Kotsiopoulos, as they lovingly and, of course, laughingly, pay tribute to Joan’s years as the host of “'Fashion Police.'' "