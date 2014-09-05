E! to air Joan Rivers' tribute Friday night

And let the on-air tributes begin: E! has one on the runway now -- "Joan Rivers: Celebrating an Icon" that arrives Friday at 9.

All the details here:

"Through her quick wit and no-holds-barred style, Joan Rivers revolutionized comedy, broke through barriers as no woman before or since, and sustained a successful career spanning more than five decades. Joan found humor in everything, fearlessly defended her right to make people laugh however she saw fit, and is adored by millions of fans throughout the world who mourn her passing. E! enjoyed a special relationship with the one-and-only Joan Rivers for the past 20 years, and will honor Joan’s legacy in a one-hour E! News special, “Joan Rivers: Celebrating An Icon” airing tonight, Friday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by E! News’ Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler, who will be joined throughout the hour by George Katsiopolis, Ken Baker and other members of the E! on-air family who knew Joan well, the one-hour special will include highlights from Joan’s unmatched career, a look back at her early days, and at the tremendous outpouring of love and support from “Joan’s Rangers,” her legion of fans."