Eli Wallach, a TV interview

The great method actor Eli Wallach died yesterday at the age of 98. His was a career that spanned stage, screen and TV - although mostly the first two. His TV roles began in the early '50s, but he had the good sense perhaps of staying away from establishing himself in a regular role - say, in a western that would have kept him away from his first love and where he achieved his major suiccess, as a stage actor, and often on a stage he shared with his equally renowned wife, Anne Jackson, who is 87 and pictured, left, with Wallach. (Mindful here of the reason Robert Ryan declined regular TV roles over his long career - he didn't want to be known forever after as "Sideways Sam...") Wallach's many roles were unforgettable - perhaps first and foremost, in "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

Posted below is a full interview he conducted with James Day, for Channel 13, on the old CUNY series, "Day at Night." This interview, conducted in 1973, should be of real interest to any young person who wants to understand the acting process by a master who managed to so successfully straddle three media for the better part of a century...It seems almost self-evident bordering on the banal to say there will never be another Eli Wallach...but there will never be another Eli Wallach:

(Viewers accessing this post on their mobile devices who are interested can access the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L84LBWr3tI4 )