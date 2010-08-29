Emmy Award winners: Complete list

The list of winners at Sunday’s 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences:

— Drama Series: “Mad Men,” AMC.

— Comedy Series: “Modern Family,” ABC.

— Actor, Drama Series: Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad,” AMC.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— Actress, Drama Series: Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer,” TNT.

— Actor, Comedy Series: Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory,”

CBS.

— Actress, Comedy Series: Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie,”

Showtime.

— Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad,”

AMC.

— Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Archie Panjabi, “The Good

Wife,” CBS.

— Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Eric Stonestreet, “Modern

Family,” ABC.

— Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Jane Lynch, “Glee,” Fox.

— Miniseries: “The Pacific,” HBO.

— Made-for-TV Movie: “Temple Grandin,” HBO.

— Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know

Jack,” HBO.

— Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Claire Danes, “Temple

Grandin,” HBO.

— Supporting Actor, Miniseries or Movie: David Strathairn,

“Temple Grandin,” HBO.

— Supporting Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Julia Ormond,

“Temple Grandin,” HBO.

— Directing for a Comedy Series: Ryan Murphy, “Glee,” Fox.

— Directing, Drama Series: Steve Shill, “Dexter,” Showtime.

— Directing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Mick

Jackson, “Temple Grandin,” HBO.

— Directing, Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Bucky Gunts,

“Vancouver 2010 Winter Games Opening Ceremony,” NBC.

— Variety, Music or Comedy Series: “The Daily Show,” Comedy

Central.

— Reality Competition Program: “Top Chef,” Bravo.

— Writing for Comedy Series: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd,

“Modern Family,” ABC.

— Writing, Drama Series: Matthew Weiner and Erin Levy, “Mad

Men,” AMC.

— Writing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Adam Mazer,

“You Don’t Know Jack,” HBO.

— Writing, Variety, Music or Comedy Special: 63rd Annual Tony

Awards, CBS.