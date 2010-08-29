Emmy Award winners: Complete list
The list of winners at Sunday’s 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences:
— Drama Series: “Mad Men,” AMC.
— Comedy Series: “Modern Family,” ABC.
— Actor, Drama Series: Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad,” AMC.
— Actress, Drama Series: Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer,” TNT.
— Actor, Comedy Series: Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory,”
CBS.
— Actress, Comedy Series: Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie,”
Showtime.
— Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad,”
AMC.
— Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Archie Panjabi, “The Good
Wife,” CBS.
— Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Eric Stonestreet, “Modern
Family,” ABC.
— Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Jane Lynch, “Glee,” Fox.
— Miniseries: “The Pacific,” HBO.
— Made-for-TV Movie: “Temple Grandin,” HBO.
— Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know
Jack,” HBO.
— Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Claire Danes, “Temple
Grandin,” HBO.
— Supporting Actor, Miniseries or Movie: David Strathairn,
“Temple Grandin,” HBO.
— Supporting Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Julia Ormond,
“Temple Grandin,” HBO.
— Directing for a Comedy Series: Ryan Murphy, “Glee,” Fox.
— Directing, Drama Series: Steve Shill, “Dexter,” Showtime.
— Directing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Mick
Jackson, “Temple Grandin,” HBO.
— Directing, Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Bucky Gunts,
“Vancouver 2010 Winter Games Opening Ceremony,” NBC.
— Variety, Music or Comedy Series: “The Daily Show,” Comedy
Central.
— Reality Competition Program: “Top Chef,” Bravo.
— Writing for Comedy Series: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd,
“Modern Family,” ABC.
— Writing, Drama Series: Matthew Weiner and Erin Levy, “Mad
Men,” AMC.
— Writing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Adam Mazer,
“You Don’t Know Jack,” HBO.
— Writing, Variety, Music or Comedy Special: 63rd Annual Tony
Awards, CBS.