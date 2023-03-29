Hofstra grad student Fatima Moien tells her inspiring story on 'The View'

A journalism graduate student at Hempstead's Hofstra University appears Thursday on ABC's "The View" as part of that daytime panel-discussion show’s Women’s History Month profiles of female storytellers.

Valley Stream's Fatima Moien,22, immigrated to the United States as an infant with her Pakistani family in 2002, first living in Sunnyside, Queens, before moving to Long Island in 2011. She and her Muslim parents and three siblings suffered profiling and prejudice in post-9/11 America, and she recalls being called names and picked on in grade school because of her background and religion.

Moien, who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2010, attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, intending to become a police officer. Already interested in storytelling, she became the web editor and then editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The John Jay Sentinel. The international protests in 2020 over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police prompted her to pivot toward reporting on underrepresented communities.

After graduating from John Jay in May 2022 with a major in criminal justice and a minor in digital media and journalism, she began pursuing a graduate degree at Hofstra's Lawrence Herbert School of Communication. While there, her work moderating the school public-affairs show "Live from Studio A" earned her a Gracie Award nomination, bestowed by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for both professional and student television, radio and online stories by or about women.

The Alliance, impressed by Moien's work, recommended her for "The View," which last week interviewed her on campus.