Favorite Spock quotes: Words of wisdom from Leonard Nimoy's 'Star Trek' character

As Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy delivered many memorable lines on "Star Trek." Here are five of our favorites.

1. "Live long and prosper." -- The Vulcan greeting was first uttered in the Sept. 15, 1967 episode "Amok Time."

2. "Highly illogical." -- Spock's catchphrase was also the title for a 1993 album of Nimoy songs including "Proud Mary."

3. "Vulcans never bluff." -- spoken by Spock in the Oct. 20, 1967 episode "The Doomsday Machine."

4. "I have never understood the female capacity to avoid a direct answer to any question." -- from the March 2, 1967 episode "This Side of Paradise"

5. "Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them." -- from the March 8, 1968 episode "The Ultimate Computer"