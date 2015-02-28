EntertainmentTV

Favorite Spock quotes: Words of wisdom from Leonard Nimoy's 'Star Trek' character

Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelly in 1982's "Star Trek II:...

Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelly in 1982's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Credit: Paramount Pictures

By NEWSDAY STAFF

As Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy delivered many memorable lines on "Star Trek." Here are five of our favorites.

1. "Live long and prosper." -- The Vulcan greeting was first uttered in the Sept. 15, 1967 episode "Amok Time."

2. "Highly illogical." -- Spock's catchphrase was also the title for a 1993 album of Nimoy songs including "Proud Mary."

3. "Vulcans never bluff." -- spoken by Spock in the Oct. 20, 1967 episode "The Doomsday Machine."

4. "I have never understood the female capacity to avoid a direct answer to any question." -- from the March 2, 1967 episode "This Side of Paradise"

5. "Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them." -- from the March 8, 1968 episode "The Ultimate Computer"

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?