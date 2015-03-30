'Fear the Walking Dead': First look at 'Walking Dead' spin-off

"Fear the Walking Dead" is the next logical move for the biggest moneymaker on cable TV at the moment -- the spin off of "The Walking Dead," which ended the fifth season Sunday. But what to expect with this spin off, which arrives this summer?

More walkers, naturally (or unnaturally), but also a deeper exploration of how zombie apocalypses begin, or this one -- how morning anchors cheerily, glibly, tell viewers to get that flu shot because something's going around! And how that strange somewhat misshapen person seen shuffling toward you in a darkened tunnel may not be of this world, or may not even be living.

If you blinked Sunday, you probably missed this 15-second tease which offers a glimpse at what to expect in a pre-lapsed world of the still-living, where the dead are about to swarm over them.

It will be set in Los Angeles, but taped in Vancouver, so an expectation of sunny cloudless skies will probably not be in "Fear the Walking Dead's" forecast. "TWD" has been shot in Georgia, and the oppressive heat often a character in its own right. "Fear the Walking Dead" may well be an even darker, more dystonic view of a beset world, or a rainier one.

The show is a prequel -- what happened to the world while Rick Grimes was in that coma? -- and the cast is set: Cliff Curtis, Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, and Alycia Debnam-Care; the showrunners are the same -- Robert Kirkman, Gale Ann Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Dave Erickson -- while Scott Gimple remains full time with "TWD."