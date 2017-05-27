Five ‘Sopranos’ stars: What’s happened since the series ended

June 10 will mark 10 years since “The Sopranos” ended its six-season run on HBO. Here’s a look at what’s happened with five cast members since that final episode and its ambiguous fade-to-black ending that still has viewers talking:

JAMES GANDOLFINI (Tony Soprano) The show’s star died of a heart attack while vacationing in Italy on June 19, 2013. After “The Sopranos” ended, he appeared in several movies, including the political satire “In the Loop” (2009) and the posthumously released romantic comedy-drama “Enough Said” (2013).

EDIE FALCO (Carmela Soprano) The Northport native won an Emmy for her role as the troubled titular character in Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” (2009-15). She’ll play defense attorney Leslie Abramson in NBC’s fall series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.”

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI (Christopher Moltisanti) He continues to make episodic guest appearances (“Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-O” among them) and also starred as a 1970s NYPD detective in the American adaptation of “Life on Mars” (2008-09) and as a Motor City detective in “Detroit 1-8-7” (2010-11).

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

JAMIE-LYNN SIGLER (Meadow Soprano) The Jericho native starred in the short-lived NBC comedy “Guys With Kids” (2013) and appeared on “Entourage” (2008-10) as the girlfriend of Turtle (Jerry Ferrara, whom she also dated in real life). In 2016, she revealed she has been battling multiple sclerosis since she was 20.

STEVEN VAN ZANDT (Silvio Dante) A regular multimedia magnate, he just released his first solo album in 18 years (and remains a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band), hosts his own Sirius XM channel (“Little Steven’s Underground Garage”) and starred in the Norwegian-set Netflix crime drama “Lilyhammer” (2012-14).