Vanessa Hudgens leads cast of 'Rent' live musical on Fox

Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon Victor Dixon and Jordan Fisher will star in the upcoming live Fox musical "Rent," to be aired on Jan. 27, the network announced Monday.

Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a loose retelling of Puccini’s opera “La Bohème,” moved from the seedy streets of Paris to the East Village where a group of struggling young artists pursue their dreams under the shadow of the AIDS epidemic.

Hudgens, best known for her roles in the "High School Musical" films, will portray Maureen Johnson, an outspoken performance artist. In 2016, Hudgens played Rizzo in Fox's live "Grease" musical, giving a celebrated performance one day after her father died.

"Hamilton" alumnus Dixon will play Tom Collins, a computer scientist who returns to New York after being expelled from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Fisher, also a "Hamilton" vet and winner of "Dancing With the Stars," has been cast as Mark Cohen, an aspiring filmmaker who serves as the show's narrator.

The three-hour broadcast also will feature Keala Settle, the bearded lady in "The Greatest Showman," doing the solo from the show's best-known song, "Seasons of Love."