Fox names Lawrence Jones as fourth host of its morning 'Fox & Friends' franchise

Lawrence Jones attends the 2019 White House Correspondents' Association dinner...

Lawrence Jones attends the 2019 White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 27, 2019, in Washington. Jones will join co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on "FOX & Friends." Credit: AP/Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press

The curvy couch is making room for one more: Lawrence Jones will join the daily “Fox & Friends” morning show as a fourth host beginning on Monday.

Fox News said Thursday that Jones will join Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on the morning news and talk show, which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern. He's familiar to the show's viewers as an enterprise reporter there.

Jones is losing the Saturday evening show he has hosted, making room for a new show with talk host Mark Levin.

Jones, 30, has been with Fox News since 2018 and said “Fox & Friends” is where he made his first national television appearance.

“It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can't wait to do so each morning,” he said. — AP

