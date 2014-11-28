Fox halts production of Octavia Spencer drama 'Red Band Society'
The Fox network has halted production on the medical drama "Red Band Society," which will air its fall finale Wednesday, leaving three episodes of its 13-episode order yet to air, Entertainment Weekly reports. The magazine said the new drama series, about teens in a pediatric hospital ward, was not formally canceled. Deadline.com in October had reported that an optimistic Fox had ordered four additional scripts, even though the well-reviewed show, starring Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, had soft ratings.